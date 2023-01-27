The Salida High School girls’ basketball team lost their Thursday road game against the Woodland Park Lady Panthers 47-36.
The Lady Spartans are now 5-8 overall, 3-5 in league play.
The Panthers made the first basket 20 seconds in, which senior Sarah Chick countered 30 seconds later. At one point the teams were tied at 7-7, but the Panthers pulled ahead to end the first quarter leading 9-7.
Woodland Park continued to advance, making a basket in the first half minute of the second quarter and another a couple of minutes later. Junior Makiah Parris scored back-to-back jump shots, one at 2:20 and a 3-pointer following within the minute. The Panthers were now looking over their shoulders as the Spartans came up behind them.
Both teams made free throws and freshman Braeden Johnson made a layup in the last minute, so the teams went into halftime with Salida trailing at 17-15.
“It was disappointing; I thought we’d play better,” coach Keith Wyatt said. The team did well on defense in the first half and kept fighting when they were down.
Johnson was the leading scorer, he said. She and Chick both had And-1s in the third quarter, he said, meaning they got fouled while making a shot, so they got to make a free throw after.
The Lady Panthers went on a scoring streak in the third quarter until the last few minutes when Johnson made a jump shot to put the score at 27-17. Johnson and Chick both scored in the following minutes, and the fourth quarter started 33-22, Panthers leading.
Sophomore Megan Devenport made a basket a minute in, and Johnson made a 3-point shot around 6:30. While the Spartans kept pace, they were not able to catch the Panthers, who won by an 11-point margin.
The team needs to work on getting more people involved, Wyatt said, and to play more freely and aggressively.
The Lady Spartans go on the road again Saturday to face the 4-10 Lady Tigers of La Junta at 1:30 p.m. Wyatt said he feels good about it. “It’s a long trip but I think we’ll play well.”