After a hard-fought first half and a weaker second, the Salida High School girls’ basketball team lost to the Lamar Lady Thunder 37-22 Saturday at home.
The Lady Thunder are now 15-4 overall, 10-2 in the 3A/4A Tri-Peaks League. Salida is 8-10 overall and 6-7 in league.
Lamar made the first few field goals before Salida entered halfway through the first quarter with a 3-pointer from senior Sarah Chick. Chick scored again, and the teams went into second quarter with Salida trailing 7-5.
Salida caught the Thunder with a basket from junior Makiah Parris to tie it up at 11-11.
Parris pushed Salida into the lead for the first time seconds later, but Lamar caught them again and sank another as the buzzer signaled half, with the score 16-13.
“We were working really hard in the first half and lost momentum in the second half,” junior Adyson Hadley said.
In the third quarter, Lamar started gaining ground with several 3-pointers, shutting the Spartans down completely, save for one basket by freshman Braeden Johnson in the last second. The quarter ended 29-16.
Fourth quarter saw marginally more Spartan action with a 3-pointer by Hadley and another basket from Johnson, and Chick made a free throw.
“We were expecting to play a lot better,” coach Keith Wyatt said. “We’re taking the game for granted.”
The team let the Lady Thunder shoot too many wide-open 3s in particular, he said, and for their next game against Buena Vista, there’s a lot of work to do.
The Lady Spartans face the 11-6 Buena Vista Lady Demons at home at 6 p.m. Wednesday.