The Salida High School girls’ soccer team obliterated the Lake County Lady Panthers 10-0 Friday at Salida High School.
The Lady Spartans set the tone early, putting significant pressure on the Lake County defense. After a series of shots missed the goal or were saved by the Lady Panthers goalkeeper, Salida sophomore Hayden Bevington found the back of the net to take a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute.
Salida kept the pressure on and scored five more goals before halftime. Junior Juliana Anch and sophomore Eva Capozza each scored twice before Nina Haas, a sophomore, put the finishing touches on a dominant half of soccer by scoring in the 36th minute.
The 6-0 lead gave the Lady Spartans a chance to rest star players Anch and Capozza in the second half. Senior Gwen Ramsey opened the scoring after halftime with a goal in the 44th minute before senior Toby Lawson took over and scored three times. Her final goal came in the 60th minute and ended the game due to the mercy rule.
Lawson won player of the game for Salida after notching her hat trick. She started the game as a defender before transitioning to center midfielder and giving the Lady Panthers defense fits. Coach Todd Bright said, “She’s our senior leader.”
Bright said it was nice to win following a difficult game the day before that left many Lady Spartans sore and tired. There were not many adjustments for Salida to make at halftime, but he said he encouraged the team to continue to work on their passing and crosses.
With the win, Salida improved to 7-4 this season. Lake County dropped to 2-10.