Many fell to the mighty fists of Ashton “Gunny Trash” McGovern at FIBArk’s stand-up paddleboard boxing tournament Friday in Salida Whitewater Park.
Nine competitors were bracketed into duals. Positioned in the middle of the river on a giant standup paddleboard, the matches started when both participants touched their giant boxing gloves together.
“It’s hard to lift your arms up and difficult to move them around,” boxer Jack Landry said of the gear.
One of Ashton McGovern’s first opponents was his father, Michael McGovern, who has won the tournament in years past, but he didn’t last long.
On the other side of the bracket Gabbi “Saboon” Cavallero was working her way up to meet Ashton McGovern in the final.
After several attempts and falls for both of them, McGovern finally prevailed, although Cavallero won the female title.
This was the sixth year the event has been held. “This is the only event like this anywhere in Colorado that we know about,” announcer Ryan Lynch said. In the future he said they hope to add a junior version.
The giant paddleboard was purchased from Dvorak Expeditions last year. After renting it from them in years past, the FIBArk board figured it was cheaper to buy it, board member Miles Cottom said.