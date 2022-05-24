The team of Art Gentile, Rick Shovald, Ron Mazzeo and Janine Marr won the low gross competition with a score of 30 at the Chamber Day of Golf Friday at the Salida Golf Club.
Seventy-two golfers participated in the tournament, a best shot scramble in which teams of four all hit tee shots, and the team played the best shot.
Brian Smith, C.J. Argys, Tami Smith and Patsy Ochs placed second in low gross with a score of 31.
In the low net competition, Dustin Lewis, Shane Wright, Jen Lopez and Ignacio Lopez teamed up to win with a score of 21. Gus Argys, Chad Argys, Ty Shaw and Kyler Weaver finished second with a 23.4.
There were also awards for longest and most accurate drives along with closest shot to the pin. Zach Tidechild had both the longest and most accurate drive in the men’s competition. Rachael Hoch had the longest for the women, and Lyla Shaver won the award for most accurate. Colin Trollip and Mary Jo Hamilton won closest to the pin in the men’s and women’s divisions.
The conditions were cold and windy Friday afternoon. Dow Stewart, pro and general manager, said, “Tough mountain people play in tournaments like that.”
The next event at the Salida Golf Club is the ladies’ Memorial Day competition, which will take place Monday.