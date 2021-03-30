Coal Ridge pulls away late to beat Salida High School

The Salida football team and Coal Ridge had a good battle on Saturday.
The Spartans only trailed 7-0 heading into the fourth quarter. Coal Ridge, however, was able to capitalize a few times in the fourth to win the game, 29-0.
“We just ran of steam at the end,” said Salida head coach Matt Luttrell. “We had three quarters of playing solid football; it was the best turnaround on defense I’ve ever seen in a week.”
The coach said Coal Ridge took advantage of a short field on their first drive, but after that Salida’s defense shut them down.
“From that point on we lit them up,” Lutrell said. “It reminded me of our defense my first year as head coach: they were fast to the ball and played super physical. All of the freshmen made good plays and Braden Collins stepped into a leadership role and brought the lumber.”
On offense, the Spartans got into the red zone a couple times, but were unable to capitalize. On their first play from scrimmage, for instance, the Spartans converted a pass play into an 80-yard play. Salida, however, was unable to punch it in.
“We are struggling on offense, but on D we’re getting back to our black-shirt-defense; they all competed at their highest level.”
The coach also said Coal Ridge had some good, and big, players on their squad. “They made Basalt look small,” he said. “They were way more physical than we anticipated, but we hung with them.”
The Spartans are now 0-2 while Coal Ridge improved to 1-1.
Next, Salida will take on Steamboat Springs (0-2) in its first home game of the season at 5 p.m. Friday.
“Steamboat is a lot like us and have some younger kids playing,” Luttrell said. “It should be a great test for us. As long as we keep getting better, we should be fine.”