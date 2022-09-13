It came down to three strokes for the Salida High School boys’ golf team to win the Tri-Peaks League championship this season, but they couldn’t pull it off, as St. Mary’s hung in for the win and Salida took second.
The Spartans, who finished the first of three Tri-Peaks League tournaments ahead of the St. Mary’s Pirates by five strokes, fell behind at the second tournament, which Salida hosted, by two strokes, and at the third tournament Monday, hosted by Pueblo Central, Salida and St. Mary’s tied for second at 258.
“We just needed two to beat them by three strokes today,” coach Phil Gardunio said. “St. Mary’s did well at our place, but that’s where we struggled.”
Woodland Park took first place Monday, shooting 254, but they were too far behind to win the championship.
“Pueblo was a tough course,” Gardunio said. “The greens were very difficult, so our scores today were impressive for the course they were playing on.”
Senior Eric O’Conner took first for the Spartans and finished in a three-way tie for fourth place overall, carding an 84.
Senior Aiden Hadley took seventh overall and second in the team with an 84.
Senior Brandon Pursell stepped up his game, carding an 88 for a tie at ninth place overall.
“This is our 10th tournament; we’re only allowed 11 during the season, which means we’ve watched a lot of golf this year,” Gardunio said. “I’d say 70 percent of teams are shooting in the 90s and 100s. Watching our boys this season has been an absolute joy. We’ve got some great kids out there.”
The team will head to Summit Thursday as they prepare for the regional competition at River Valley Ranch in Basalt on Monday.
The top 20 finishers at Basalt will qualify for state. Gardunio said that, based on this year’s average, O’Conner sits in 17th place and Hadley in 22nd.