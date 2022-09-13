It came down to three strokes for the Salida High School boys’ golf team to win the Tri-Peaks League championship this season, but they couldn’t pull it off, as St. Mary’s hung in for the win and Salida took second.

The Spartans, who finished the first of three Tri-Peaks League tournaments ahead of the St. Mary’s Pirates by five strokes, fell behind at the second tournament, which Salida hosted, by two strokes, and at the third tournament Monday, hosted by Pueblo Central, Salida and St. Mary’s tied for second at 258.