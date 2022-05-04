U.S. stocks were higher Tuesday building on Monday’s late-day rally.
The focus remains on the recent backup in yields and central bank tightening ahead of the two-day FOMC meeting which begun today.
The 10-year Treasury yield retreated some after it broke past the 3 percent mark on Monday for the first time in more than three years.
The German 10-year yield also hit a milestone, rising to 1 percent, a seven-year high, as investors brace for ECB rate hikes.
International stocks were mostly higher, but sentiment remains fragile amid global growth concerns.
With the sharp rise in bond yields remaining a key driver for both stocks and bonds, all eyes are on Wednesday’s Fed meeting.
The Fed is likely to confirm its hawkish stance by hiking rates 0.5 percent for the first time since 2000, and also formally announce the shrinking of its bond holdings, the so-called qualitative tightening.
With inflation remaining uncomfortably high, the market will be looking for cues around the possibility of further outsized rate hikes ahead.
However, with the bond market already expecting 2.5 percent of tightening this year, including three 0.5 percent hikes over the next three meetings, the bar for a hawkish surprise is high, in our view.
A validation of what already is expected could prove to be anticlimactic, with equity markets finding some support as a result.
Stocks are starting the month on a still-cautious but generally positive tone following April’s pullback.
Ongoing geopolitical uncertainty in Europe, lockdowns in China and a decelerating U.S. economy have added to concerns about the impact of an aggressive central bank policy tightening cycle.
Despite these headwinds, economic data and corporate earnings results point to resilient demand and underlying strength in economy.
While growth will likely moderate in the quarters ahead, the labor market is strong as the record number of job openings showcases, consumer and business financial positions are healthy and pricing power has continued to cushion profitability.
For these reasons the probability of a recession appears low in our view, even as financial conditions tighten, and volatility remains high.