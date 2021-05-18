While the four seniors on the Salida High School girls’ tennis team have varying experience and skill levels, one thing they all agree on is they are ready for an “exciting and fun season” and to challenge themselves with some matches.
Senior Allyna Bright started playing tennis her freshman year. The daughter of Salida soccer coach Todd Bright, Allyna said that unlike several of her older sisters, she didn’t want to play soccer.
“I just felt like breaking away from the family tradition, so I went out for tennis my freshman year and found I really loved it.”
Bright said she is happy that this year will be a little more normal than last year and she can be around her friends again.
She said it will be tough, since the team lost several seniors from last year who didn’t get the chance to pass on their experience because of the canceled season, but she is looking forward to helping out younger players this year and teaching them what she knows.
Senior Caroline Edgington said she decided to go out for tennis last year for something to do in the spring, but then the season was canceled.
“It will be nice to play sports against other teams now,” Edgington said. “I really like tennis. My older sister played, and it’s something you can play through your whole life.
“I’m looking forward to playing competitively this year, to actually be able to challenge ourselves against other teams.”
Edgington said she is also looking to get acquainted with all the new, younger players on the team and make new friends.
Senior Raley Patch is brand new to Salida tennis, but not to other sports. She has been one of the top players on both basketball and volleyball teams and said she wanted to try something new this spring, so she decided to go out for tennis.
“I like trying and learning new things,” Patch said, so she has been partnered with Edgington as one of the doubles teams. “Partnering with Caroline will be fun, and I look forward to playing with her and learning from her.”
Senior Grace Johnson has been playing tennis since she was 10 years old and is the only Spartan senior with varsity experience, having made the varsity squad as a sophomore.
“Playing tennis, for me, is kind of second nature,” Johnson said. “I really love the game. I love the team. We have such a great dynamic and have a lot of fun playing together.
“Matches for me are super fun, and I love practicing to get better every day. Even on a bad day, knowing you’re going to get up and do better is great.”
Johnson said she is a little disappointed about the shortened season. “We are under a real time crunch,” Johnson said. “We don’t have a lot of time to try and get ready for regionals and hopefully state.”