For the first time in decades, the Salida High School boys’ basketball team took 20 wins in a season after defeating the Colorado Springs Christian School Lions 58-50 during district playoffs Friday in Florence.
The Spartan starters came out strong in the first quarter, with senior Aiden Hadley scoring in the first 15 seconds, followed by seniors Nate Yeakley and Tristan Jackson. The Spartans led 16-8 going into the second quarter.
Salida’s momentum continued into the second quarter with baskets from Hadley, Yeakley, Jackson and sophomore Kason Westphal. Senior Chase Diesslin scored in the last minute to go into halftime with the Spartans leading 34-14.
Diesslin came into the game with an injured ankle, which coach Adam Christensen said was back to 80 percent.
“We played pretty good in the first half and horrible in the second half,” Christensen said. The team didn’t come out with the same intensity in the second half, and CSCS did. The Lions began a rapid catch-up and made up ground to go into fourth quarter with Salida still leading 45-27, but the lead growing slimmer.
In the last quarter the Lions continued outscoring the Spartans, and what was once an 18-point lead became a 6-point lead before Yeakley made two free throws in the final seconds.
Jackson led the team with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Yeakley had 12 points and 5 rebounds. Hadley made 9 points with three rebounds and Diesslin scored 10 points. Junior Daniel Edgington made 2 points, sophomore Ryan Osness scored a 3-pointer and sophomore Kason Westphal had 3 points.
The team ran their full-court press well, and it was good to win, Christensen said, but it was the most points given up in a quarter, 23, that the team had done all season. “We’ve got to be able to play 32-minute games, not just 16 minutes,” he said. All of the starters played well in the first half, however.
With the win the Spartans were 20-1 going into their district championship game Saturday against the Vanguard Coursers. They need to work on staying mentally focused, Christensen said.