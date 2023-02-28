For the first time in decades, the Salida High School boys’ basketball team took 20 wins in a season after defeating the Colorado Springs Christian School Lions 58-50 during district playoffs Friday in Florence.

The Spartan starters came out strong in the first quarter, with senior Aiden Hadley scoring in the first 15 seconds, followed by seniors Nate Yeakley and Tristan Jackson. The Spartans led 16-8 going into the second quarter.