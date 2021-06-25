The Salida High School track and field team kicked off their competition at the Colorado High School Athletic Association 3A state championship with a trip to the medal stand as the boys’ 4x800-meter relay team took eighth Thursday at Jefferson County Stadium in Lakewood.
The team of junior Elijah Wilcox, junior Kuper Banghart, sophomore Izayah Baxter and junior Hollister Beddingfield finished with a time of 8 minutes, 36.09 seconds.
“It was a great performance,” coach Randy Kapushion said. “Seeing them up there on the podium was a wonderful thing.”
Liberty Common High School of Fort Collins won the 4x800 relay with a time of 8:15.08.
Wilcox will compete in the 3,200-meter run this morning, and Beddingfield will run in the 800-meter race this afternoon.
Wilcox will also compete in the 1,600 meter, scheduled for Saturday afternoon.