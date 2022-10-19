Vanguard tramples Lady Spartan volleyball

Sophomore Trinity Bertolino tips the ball over the Vanguard net at the Spartan’s home game Tuesday. The Spartans lost three of four sets.

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

It was a rough night for Lady Spartan volleyball Tuesday at home as they lost three of four sets to the Vanguard Coursers.

In the first set, Vanguard scored first with the Salida unable to terminate the ball.