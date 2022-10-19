Vanguard tramples Lady Spartan volleyball

It was a rough night for Lady Spartan volleyball Tuesday at home as they lost three of four sets to the Vanguard Coursers.
In the first set, Vanguard scored first with the Salida unable to terminate the ball.
The Coursers continued to score the next five points until the Spartans got a ball to land on a powerful block from their front row, junior Makiah Parris, sophomore Trinity Bertolino and junior Kate Young.
Salida scored again and began swiftly catching up, tying Vanguard at 6-6 as the Coursers sent a ball out of bounds.
The teams battled back and forth for the next few points, making it 9-9, but the Coursers soon broke away and took a strong lead.
Vanguard won the set 25-12.
The second set started with senior Skylar Margos making an ace. The Coursers soon followed and got ahead by a few points, but the Spartans did not fall far behind and gradually caught up at 14-14 with a ball tipped over by sophomore Trinity Bertolino.
Vanguard pulled ahead again, with Salida close on their heels for the rest of the set, which went to the Coursers, 25-21.
The first two balls in the third set fell on Spartan ground and Vanguard held the lead, continuing to pull ahead.
Salida entered the game with a kill made by Bertolino, putting the score at 6-1 favoring the Coursers.
The Spartans slowly crept up until they were neck and neck at 10-10 after a Vanguard ball rebounded off the net.
Salida took the lead and kept it until the Coursers caught up at 14-14 and briefly came out on top.
The Spartans met them again at 18-18 as the Coursers hit a ball out of reach. Salida held the lead, winning the set 25-22.
The Coursers landed the first ball in the fourth set and took the lead by a few points, but the Spartans kept a steady 2-4 points behind.
Salida’s grip on Vanguard’s tail slipped a bit in the middle of the match as the Coursers gained more ground, eventually up by 10 points, 24-14.
Just when it seemed like the match might be over, the Spartans regained 4 points, closing the match 25-18 in favor of the Coursers.
“We went into the game tense,” senior Laurin Collins said after the match. She enjoyed stealing the one set, but overall wished the game had been more fun. “We need to keep our head up and finish the season the best we can.”
While disappointed by the loss, coach Kristi Spanier said that Margos and Krystina Deleo both served well, and Bertolino played the net well. Margos was in a new position of setter, as the Spartans’ usual setter sophomore Cece Lengerich was out on an injury.
“We need time and experience passing,” Spanier said.
Laurin Collins filled the position of libero for Margos. Margos and Delao both made four aces.
The Lady Spartans play next on the road against the Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy Stallions at 6 p.m. Thursday.