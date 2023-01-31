The Salida High School boys’ basketball team beat La Junta 64-24 Saturday on the road.
The Spartans are now 12-1 overall and 8-0 in 3A/4A Tri-Peaks League play, sitting in first place in league standings. The Tigers are 3-13 overall and 3-6 in the Tri-Peaks League.
The Spartans drew first blood with senior Tristan Jackson hitting the first basket, followed with another by senior Chase Diesslin.
Diesslin and Jackson were leading scorers for the game, with Diesslin putting up 23 points and Jackson 21. La Junta scored only once in the first quarter, which finished 11-2.
The Spartans picked up the pace in the second quarter while maintaining their defense.
Junior Karl Brown made a 3-pointer, while Diesslin and Jackson both made several 2-pointers and sophomore Ryan Osness came off the bench and made a downtown shot in the last few minutes of the half.
Osness scored 8 points during the six or seven minutes he played, coach Adam Christensen said.
The half ended 32-10 with Salida dominating.
“Our goal was to hold them to 10 or less field goals in the first half,” Christensen said.
The third quarter was best overall, Christensen said. It took the Spartans a while to get into their groove, maybe sluggish due to all the games they’ve had on their plate recently, he said, but after halftime the team’s offense and ball moving notably improved.
La Junta made a field goal but 20 seconds later sophomore Kason Westphal scored off a rebound.
The Spartans outscored the Tigers for the rest of the quarter, with shots made by Jackson, Diesslin and senior Nate Yeakley, who combined to score 21 in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter saw mostly Spartan action, with the Tigers limited to only one field goal and Salida five, including another 3-pointer by Osness.
La Junta made a couple of free throws, but no one scored in the final minutes, and the game ended with Salida ahead by 40 points.
The team can work on ball movement, making sure to complete their plays, Christensen said, and also making free throws.
Overall, their defense was good from start to finish, he said.
It’s been three or four years since La Junta beat Salida, so Christensen said he expected the win and expects similar results from their next game at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the road against the 5-11 James Irwin Jaguars, who have yet to win a league game this season.