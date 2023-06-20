Hands clasped together and raised in victory, Salida dad Kenny Wilcox crossed the finish line of the FIBArk 10K Trail Run Sunday with his son Zeke in a celebration of Father’s Day, both finishing first with times of 45 minutes, 42 seconds. 

Imogen Ainsworth of Poncha Springs took first place in the women’s division and fourth overall with a time of 50:40. 