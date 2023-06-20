Hands clasped together and raised in victory, Salida dad Kenny Wilcox crossed the finish line of the FIBArk 10K Trail Run Sunday with his son Zeke in a celebration of Father’s Day, both finishing first with times of 45 minutes, 42 seconds.
Imogen Ainsworth of Poncha Springs took first place in the women’s division and fourth overall with a time of 50:40.
“This was really fun to run with Zeke,” Kenny Wilcox said. “It was a great Father’s Day gift.”
Ainsworth said she thought the course was great. “It was a fun race and I’m glad the weather agreed with us today,” she said.
Aaron Blondeau took third in the men’s division, finishing with in 48:12.
Hilary Nicholls took second place in the women’s division with a time of 56:41, while Wendy Shomion finished right behind Nicholls in third at 56:47.
The race saw a total of 78 runners competing, with the race starting about a hundred yards east of the F Street bridge before winding up into the Arkansas Hills Trail System.
Brent Elwell from Augusta, Maine, and Ryan Carr from St. Augustine, Florida, traveled the farthest to compete in the race.