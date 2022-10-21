Twenty-two young skateboarders showcased their ability at a Skate Jam Saturday in the skate park at Centennial Park, hosted by Monarch Mountain and Salida Parks and Recreation.
Emma Litwiller, 11, won the girls’ division. Ellis Cichdcki, 7, won in boys 7 and younger; Eli Stroker, 9, won boys ages 8-9; Tyrn Lifgen, 12, won boys 10-12; and Charlie Hoehn won boys 13-17.
Prizes included skateboards, stickers, beanies and other merchandise.
It was the event’s second year, and it will become annual, said Stacy Falk, owner of Ramps and Alleys skate shop, who sponsored the event and provided prizes, T-shirts and snacks for participants.
“It was great to see so many of the local kids come out for it,” Falk said. Her favorite part, she said, was seeing a lot of the newer girl skateboarders and the best-trick contest at the end.
The competition consisted of a three-minute group warm-up per heat, a 30-second intro run per participant and a five-minute group open jam.
At the end of the competition there was an impromptu, open-ended best-trick contest. Small cash prizes were offered to those who performed well.
“As a judge I know that the kids get nervous during the competition, so when they’re in that environment where they can skate the whole park, it’s more fun to watch,” Jeremy Wagoner, one of the judges said.