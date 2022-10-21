Twenty-two young skateboarders showcased their ability at a Skate Jam Saturday in the skate park at Centennial Park, hosted by Monarch Mountain and Salida Parks and Recreation.  

Emma Litwiller, 11, won the girls’ division. Ellis Cichdcki, 7, won in boys 7 and younger; Eli Stroker, 9, won boys ages 8-9; Tyrn Lifgen, 12, won boys 10-12; and Charlie Hoehn won boys 13-17.