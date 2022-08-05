Local riders win mountain bike championship race

Wendy Skean, 78, of Nathrop and Ray Ferbrache, 82, of Salida both won their respective age groups in the U.S. National Cross Country Mountain Bike Championship Race in July in Winter Park.
Skean completed two laps of the course, 10.8 miles, in 1 hour, 45 minutes, and Ferbrache completed one lap, 5.4 miles, in 1:01:51. It was Skean’s third consecutive title and Ferbrache’s second.
With a rocky downhill and steep rollers on a narrow track, the race isn’t for the weak-spirited. The race takes place at 9,000 feet, starting with a steep 10 percent road climb.
Generally the National Cross-Country Mountain Bike Race takes place in one location for two years before moving to another. However, this year it was in Colorado for the third time in a row, possibly due to COVID, Skean speculated. Skean participated in the race when it was in Colorado in 2019 and 2021.
She said the course was a little rougher this year than it was during her first year, being more worn and rockier in some parts. However, the weather was nice, becoming pleasantly overcast for the second lap, and Skean finished one minute faster than her time last year.
Skean was the oldest woman at the race, but she still managed to finish ahead of one woman in the 65-69 group. “My goal is always to finish safely and not crash,” she said.
Because it is a single-track course, it is difficult to pass others, Skean said. Slower riders will usually pull over and let faster cyclists pass them. She added that if a rocky part makes her uncomfortable, she will play it safe and walk the section. Her favorite part, she said, was a fun downhill part with banked corners after the rocky section.
The prize for winning nationals was a medal and a stars and stripes jersey.
“I like to race because I’m competitive, but I compete with myself,” Skean said, saying that bike races are an opportunity to test herself. Skean has been biking for 35 years and intends to continue for as long as she is able. “I’ll always want to do it again,” Skean said, referring to the race, adding that she hopes it will remain in Colorado so she can participate.
Skean wants to show other women that age doesn’t have to stop one from competing, and she said she encourages more women to compete in bike races.