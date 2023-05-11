Salida High School senior Quinn Smith aims to always run faster, she said. Having bested three school records, the 5k, 3,200 meter and the mile, Smith has her eyes set on a new mile time of less than 5 minutes before she graduates.
Smith’s family moved to Salida from Boulder when Smith was 6 months old. She played soccer until sixth grade, when she started running cross country, and track in seventh grade. “I don’t even remember what I used to do before I ran,” Smith said.
Smith also enjoys surfing on the river at the new Scout Wave and previously boogieboarded. She spends six to seven days a week running, usually with the team but sometimes with her friend Ryan Osness, a sophomore, on weekends, she said.
After her sophomore year, Smith was having problems with her calves hurting, which she said made her question whether to keep going. The thought of leaving her cross-country team kept her from quitting, however, she said. “Cross country is like a family to me, and I don’t think I could live without it.”
Her calves healed with the aid of dry needling, and she was up and running again, becoming dedicated to the sport in her junior year.
“People like Quinn don’t come around every day,” cross-country coach Kenny Wilcox said. Smith has developed a phenomenal work ethic, he said, and is someone people want to be around. “She doesn’t get held back by an off day or even an off week.”
Smith has learned to balance when to have fun and when to focus, Wilcox said, and he hopes younger athletes take notes.
A significant step in Smith’s journey, she said, was her cross-country race in Alamosa this year when she won with a personal record, which broke 19 minutes. “That was when I decided I wanted to run in college,” she said.
Smith’s 5K time is currently 18:06, her 3,200-meter time 11:15.60, and her mile time is 5:07.
“I wanted to be better and knew I could do better,” she said. “Running is one of those things you have to keep doing it to get better.” Smith said she likes running because of how she feels accomplished afterwards.
Smith is a four-time All League performer for cross country and ran at state all four years as well. This year she placed fourth on the first All State team.
Headed to Elon University in North Carolina in the fall, Smith has several scholarships in her favor and will receive an athletic scholarship from Elon her sophomore year.
“I always get inspiration from my team to keep going,” Smith said. She said she is looking forward to the track and field state 4x800-meter relay to compete with freshman Nora Paschall, sophomore Emerson Reed and freshman Jayden Hillis. “I’m excited to see what we can do.”