Salida High School senior Quinn Smith aims to always run faster, she said. Having bested three school records, the 5k, 3,200 meter and the mile, Smith has her eyes set on a new mile time of less than 5 minutes before she graduates.

Smith’s family moved to Salida from Boulder when Smith was 6 months old. She played soccer until sixth grade, when she started running cross country, and track in seventh grade. “I don’t even remember what I used to do before I ran,” Smith said.