Salida Golf Club kicked off the season Sunday with the Earlie Birdie Tournament.
Dow Stewart, club golf pro, said 56 golfers competed this year, which is about typical. About 16 out of town golfers came from as far away as Denver to play in the tournament.
Stewart said that while the day of the tournament was “beautiful,” the days leading up to it weren’t great, which may have hurt registration.
The next scheduled tournament will be the Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce Day of Golf, May 21.
For more information go to https://salidagolfclub.com/amenities.htm or call them at 719-539-6373.