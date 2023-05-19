Salida High School boys’ baseball struggled through their last few games of the regular season, losing four of their last five games over four days.
The Spartans finished with a win, splitting a doubleheader Tuesday at home against Centauri, losing the first game 8-7 in extra innings, before winning the second 10-7 on a three-run home run by sophomore Anthony Taverna.
The Spartans lost to St. Mary’s 14-2 Monday at home.
Saturday they dropped a doubleheader in Lamar 16-6, 14-2.
Coach Ken Skipper said those losses knocked the team out of contention for the playoffs. The playoff seeds were announced Wednesday, and Salida ended up in 34th place, with the top 32 teams making the playoffs.
Skipper said some of the problems the team has been dealing with, not in the last few games but all year, were inconsistent defense and pitching.
“We don’t have dominant pitching and struggle with arm strength,” Skipper said, saying it was something he wanted the team to work on during the offseason. “Our guys do not lack in effort.”
“We’re young and only lost one senior pitcher,” Skipper said. “We’ve got two sophomore pitchers, Anthony Taverna and Brody Hudson, and one junior in Ashton Walker, who have been our go-to guys this year. Our second tier, juniors Chris Graf and Brady Houghton, also work hard, but we just don’t have a dominant pitcher, so we have to play solid defense, which we’ve been struggling with.”
Skipper said the team has a good nucleus coming back next year, losing only seniors Brandon Pursell and Nate Yeakley.
Yeakley ended his season having a base hit in every game he played this year. Yeakley pitched last year, but stayed off the mound this year due to shoulder problems, which Skipper said was tough for the team.
He said one of the up-and-coming hitters for the Spartans is Taverna, who led the team in total bases and had a pair of home runs in the Centauri doubleheader, including a three-run homer at the end of the second game for the win.
“For a sophomore to hit like that, he has a good future ahead of him,” Skipper said.