The Salida High School boys’ soccer team made it into the 3A Colorado state playoffs by the skin of their teeth and a gift from Lamar.
Coach BenOswald said the Colorado High School Activities Association Rating Percentage Index standings put Salida at No. 32 in 3A state soccer rankings, which means they would be the last team to qualify for the playoffs.
“It looks like we beat Lamar by 1/100th of a point,” Oswald said. “They were up 4-1 against St. Mary’s this weekend but lost 5-4, which dropped them down slightly, letting us squeak in.”
CHSAA released the playoff brackets Monday, and Salida, as the bottom team, will play top-ranked Jefferson Academy at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Jefferson’s home field, 11251 Reed Way, Westminster.
The Jefferson Jaguars finished their regular season 14-0-1 overall and 10-0 in the 3A Metro League. They have averaged just over 4.5 goals per game this season and have only allowed five goals against them all season.
Both teams played Lutheran during their regular season. Jefferson beat Lutheran 3-0 while Salida lost 3-2. Lutheran finished 10th in playoff rankings.
“We’re excited,” Oswald said. “All of the pressure is on them.”
Oswald said the Jaguars play a 3-5-2, which can be difficult to break up the middle, and he doesn’t think Salida has the power to score on them with that strategy.
“They are exposed when they transition,” Oswald said. “If we could get them on a counterattack, get a wide ball up the side, we might be able to get behind them and score.”
The key to the game for the Spartans will be their defense.
“If we play our organized style of defense, as we have all season, we could have a chance,” Oswald said. “Being in that No. 1 spot, playing in front of your home crowd, that’s a lot of pressure. I think we can compete.”