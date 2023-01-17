Swimmers place second at Pueblo County

Courtesy photo

The Salida High School swim team celebrates their second-place finish at the Hornet Invitational in Pueblo. From left front are coach Odette Shin, sophomore Shae Merchant and coach Sophie Gibb. Second row: freshman MJ Kononen, sophomore Karli Bainbridge, freshman Olivia Guymon, junior Tayla Young, sophomore Cece Lengerich, senior Ember Hill and freshman Melissa Lane. Third row: freshman Brenna Chariton, sophomore Kasey Glaser, senior Megan Rhude and senior Charlie Messa. Back: senior Ellie King and sophomore Elle Farnsworth. 

 

The Salida High School girls’ swim team finished second of 14 schools, with 196 points, over the weekend at the Hornet Invitational in Pueblo. 

“The Hornet meet is always a great meet for our team, but this year our girls outdid themselves,” head coach Wendy Gorie said. “We could not have asked for a better performance. Every girl swam incredibly well. We’re so proud of them and are looking forward to finishing out the last half of our season.”