The Salida High School girls’ golf team won the first of three Tri-Peaks League tournaments Monday in La Junta, scoring a 286, and all four players finished in the top seven spots.
Manitou Springs finished second with a 310.
Sophomore Kyndra Johnson took first place with an 81, sophomore Kaelin Martellaro finished third with a 101, junior Elise Tanner placed fourth, shooting a 104, and sophomore Emma Trollip was in seventh place at 107.
Senior Tyler Parratt of Manitou Springs finished second with an 89.
The team will play two more Tri-Peaks League tournaments and will host the last.
Coach Russ Johnson said it was a rough day, with high winds and a rough course that hadn’t been watered recently, causing the balls to take some big bounces.
“All the girls had some really good shots onto the greens, but they were so hard, the shots would bounce right off,” he said. “Some of the girls played as well as they did last week, but the bounces added 10 strokes to their games.
“It’s unfortunate the girls have to play spring golf. They should be playing in the fall. The weather is still bad, and the courses aren’t in very good condition yet.”
The Lady Spartans will be off until their home tournament April 27.