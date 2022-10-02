It was tough luck for the Spartan football team during their away match against the Montezuma-Cortez Panthers Friday, losing 19-0.
“Everything that could have gone wrong did,” Spartan coach Matt Luttrell said.
The Panthers are more or less evenly matched to the Spartans, both teams having a 2-2 win rate against each other in the last four years. Currently Cortez is ranked 3rd in state, while Salida is ranked 13th.
The Spartans got off to a rocky start as Cortez made a 75-yard opening kick-off touchdown, and made the point after touchdown, starting the score 7-0.
Within the next few minutes, Panther Dorrian Hillard made a hand off for a rushing touchdown, but Salida blocked the extra point, putting the score at 13-0.
Later into the first quarter, rain started to fall on the field, only coming down harder through the following quarters, and the wind picked up making it difficult to throw.
On an incomplete pass, the clock continued to run, losing a minute for Salida. The clock malfunctioned at least once or twice per quarter, Luttrell recounted.
“During the first quarter we were timid on defense and soft on offense,” he said. “The first five minutes killed us. We lacked confidence, and by the time we got it back it was too late.”
The Spartans came into the match with a good game plan, but the first five minutes changed that, Luttrell said.
The last touchdown was made in the first quarter by the Panthers, who blocked a punt and got the ball on the one yard line, running it in from there.
Salida’s defense finally kicked in and no scores were made in the second quarter.
After the second quarter, the notice of lightning spelled a half-hour, soon-to-become hour delay for the game.
Cortez members were ready to call it, but the Spartans wouldn’t give up so easily, and Salida Athletics Director Marko Hahn fought to keep them playing, resulting in a long, wet night for both teams and spectators.
The Spartans came out strong and determined in the second half of the match.
“It’s hard to say who played better,” Luttrell said. “In the first half, Cortez did, in the second half we did.”
The Spartan defensive line all played well, he said.
During the third quarter, the Spartans fumbled and quarterback junior Caiven Lake was injured on a fluke.
Luttrell said that Lake will be alright, although he might not be able to play for a few weeks.
Spartan junior Ashton Walker stepped up after Lake’s injury as backup quarterback and did well in the role, Luttrell said.
What tipped the game, in Luttrell’s opinion, was the fumble and an interception in the third quarter, and another fumble in the 4th. The Spartans had a total of five turnovers throughout the game.
“You can’t win the game if you give over the ball that much,” Luttrell said.
Many elements of the game were out of the players’ control.
To start, there were four referees instead of five, and a clock that continued to malfunction.
In addition, the weather dosed out buckets of rain, lighting, gusty winds, and one of Salida’s best players suffered an injury in the second half.
Despite their slow start, Luttrell feels that the Spartans would have won, had outside factors been more favorable. “We gotta find a way to start faster,” he said
The Spartans will next be facing more Panthers this week, playing at home against Delta High School, 7 p.m. on Friday.