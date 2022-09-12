In the words of coach Joe I. Vigil, “If you’re going to eat today, you run today”—which is exactly what the Spartan team did at the 29th annual Joe I. Vigil Tournament in Alamosa on Saturday, with both the Salida boys’ and girls’ teams taking third place in the tournament. 

The boys’ team from Los Alamos, New Mexico took first, followed by the Mean Moose of Alamosa, Rocky Ford in fourth and Fountain-Fort Carson in fifth.