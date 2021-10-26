Spartans celebrate end of golf season

The Salida High School boys’ golf team celebrated the end of their season Thursday at the Salida Golf Club, handing out letters and awards.
The Spartans took first place in the 3A Tri-Peaks League.
Junior Aiden Hadley qualified for state and junior Eric O’Connor qualified as an alternate but was able to compete.
“Working with these young men throughout the season has been very rewarding,” coach Phil Gardunio said. “I’m excited for the off-season program to continue the success we have all shared.”
The following awards were given by the coaches:
• Most improved junior varsity golfer – Justin Grant.
• Junior varsity golfer of the year – Jackson Ewing.
• Leadership award – Brandon Pursell.
• Golfer of the year: low average – Aiden Hadley.
Three golfers were named to the Tri-Peaks All-Conference Team: Hadley, O’Connor and Avory Duquette.
Three golfers were named as Academic All-State: Hadley, O’Connor, and Pursell.
To earn Academic All-State status, a student must be a significant contributor on his/her athletic team or a major contributor in his/her activity; meet specific academic criteria of the program; be a participant in one or more CHSAA-sanctioned activities; and be a junior or senior in academic standing.