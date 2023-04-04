The Salida High School track and field team’s second meet of the year and only home meet came off Saturday without a hitch, coach Randy Kapushion said, and many students set a high bar to start their season, as the girls’ team took second place with 72 points behind Woodland Park and the boys’ team tied West Grand for fifth with 67 points.
Platte Canyon boys took first with 87 points.
Kapushion said he expected the team to just go out and set a baseline for themselves. “It’s always tough coming out of spring break,” he said. Only 20 or so Spartan athletes competed at the last meet, he added, so this meet felt like the start of their season.
This year 20 schools competed at the eighth annual Salida Invitational meet. A new addition was pole vaulting, which competed on two days.
“A big hats off to our pole vaulters,” Kapushion said. On Friday the pole vaulters competed in 25- to 30-degree temperatures with strong winds.
Performances that impressed Kapushion included senior Quinn Smith and sophomore Zeke Wilcox, who both ran in the 800 meter, 1,600 meter, 3,200 meter and the 4x400 relay. “That’s a lot of work,” Kapushion said, which he thinks was a training exercise for both of them.
“There’s some good competition,” Smith said. Smith won the girls’ 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. Her favorite part, she said, was the fact there were so many people cheering the Spartans on.
Wilcox won the boys’ 1,600 meter, with a time of 4:56.12 and the 3,200 meter at 10:46.88.
Sophomore Wyatt Farney won the boys’ 100-meter 400-meter dashes, with times of 12.37 seconds and 54.8 seconds respectively.
“Being in the team environment and being able to challenge yourself is always an amazing experience,” said junior Cooper Hodge, who has not been on the team in past years. Hodge competed in the 800 and 1,600.
The event was fun to put on, Kapushion said, and the team had a lot of volunteer support, including 30-40 individual volunteers helping run the event, with good weather and no delays.
Kapushion said there were a lot of smiles afterwards, and for the most part he thought everyone was satisfied with their day.