The Salida High School girls’ basketball team fought hard against the undefeated Colorado Springs Christian School Lady Lions Wednesday on the road, but lost 44-21.
CSCS is now ranked first in the Tri-Peaks League.
The Lions made a basket in the first minute, but shortly after senior Sarah Chick countered it. CSCS scored twice more in the following minutes but were largely shut down by the Lady Spartans’ defense.
Freshman Braeden Johnson also scored near the end of the quarter, which ended with Salida trailing 6-4.
The Lady Spartans’ best playing was in the majority of the second, coach Keith Wyatt said, when it was a 1- to 2-point game. The first quarter the team did well on defense, he said.
However, with 2:48 to go in the second quarter, Chick rolled her ankle, putting her out of the game. Wyatt said his favorite part of the game was right before Chick was injured. “You could feel the confidence on the field,” he said.
Additionally, Chick had just performed a practiced Euro step technique, a long two-step maneuver with two defenders on her, he said, which was a good move.
With the Lady Spartans struggling to find their footing, the Lady Lions took advantage and strengthened their lead, heading into halftime up 19-10.
Neither team scored in the first minute coming out of halftime, but CSCS dominated in the following minutes. Johnson made a 3-pointer in the last minute, but the fourth quarter started with the Lions leading 36-16.
The Spartans only managed to score twice in the fourth – a 3-pointer and a 2-pointer, both made by junior Adyson Hadley. The game ended 44-21.
Wyatt said he was most impressed by the way the team kept fighting despite the setback of Chick being out. Other players mentioned were Hadley, who he said handled the ball well, and freshman Kaija Saari, who he said did well on defense.
“I thought we would keep it a little bit closer, but with everything happening and Sarah getting injured, I feel pretty good about it,” Wyatt said. The team can work on pressure and shooting, he said.
The loss puts Salida at 4-6 overall and 2-3 in the Tri-Peaks League.
The team next will host the Atlas Preparatory Academy Lady Gryphons at 6 p.m. today.