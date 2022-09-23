Salida High School golfers placed fourth in the varsity regional tournament Tuesday, scoring 251, just ahead of the Buena Vista Demons at 252 and the Vail Christian Saints with the same score.
Seniors Aiden Hadley, who carded a 78, and Eric O’Conner, who shot an 82, both qualified for state.
“My hat goes off to our third senior, Brandon Pursell, who shot a 91,” coach Phil Gardunio said.
He is said he is also excited for the future of their fourth player, junior Jackson Ewing, who carded a 106. Ewing’s work ethic is strong, he said.
The Spartans went out to practice running the course at River Valley Ranch in Carbondale on Monday, finishing in the dark, with a plan of action that they followed well, Gardunio said. “The course fit our golfers’ game.”
Gardunio described wide open areas that gave the Spartans short irons into the greens.
“The course was amazing. The greens were beautiful and the fairways were like carpet.”
The first half of the round had wonderful weather, he said, but in the second half it was very gusty.
During the next couple of weeks, the Spartans will be working hard on what O’Conner and Hadley feel are deficits, Gardunio said. Their goal number is 75, which they hope will move them to the top 20 in Colorado.
“We couldn’t be more happy. We’re glad we’re going to advance on and hope to make a little noise at the state tournament,” Gardunio said.