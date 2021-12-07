The Salida High School wrestling team surged to an early 18-6 lead but ultimately fell to Basalt 48-18 in the first dual meet of the season Friday at home.
An inability to fill every weight class cost the Spartans 18 points.
Several pins propelled the Basalt Longhorns to success. Maricio Chagoya pinned Salida’s Kent Shields in the 132-pound weight class; Ryan Zheng pinned Abram Jones in the 170-pound weight class; and Oscar O’Donnell Powell pinned Luke Prewitt in the 195-pound weight class.
For the Spartans, Hudson Fisher pinned Ovet Babonoyaba in 51 seconds in the 106-pound weight class.
Spartans Jase Young at 120 pounds and Dylan Blades at 126 pounds also won their varsity matches.
Despite their struggles, coach Steven Myers was optimistic. He said the dual was “very much helpful” for the team and a great learning opportunity, especially for the first-time wrestlers new to the activity.
Myers said he was proud of sophomores Blades and Young and freshman Fisher, and they all set a good example for the other young athletes on the team with their performances Friday night.
Myers summed up the first dual as a “really good start-off for the season.”
Blades wrestled in both varsity and junior varsity and defeated both of his Longhorn opponents, Juan Pablo Rodriguez and Roaney Requeno. In both matches he gained the upper hand early and never let off the throttle. He said aggression was a key part of his strategy going into the dual.
Afterwards, Blades said he thought it went “pretty well” and was happy his practice paid off. He remains focused on improving and said he wanted to work on taking “better angles and positions” ahead of their upcoming tournament.
Salida traveled to Buena Vista High School Saturday for their first tournament of the year.
Varsity results
Weight Name Result
106 Hudson Fisher 1-0
120 Jase Young 1-0
126 Dylan Blades 1-0
132 Kent Shield 0-1
170 Abram Jones 0-1
182 Simon Bertolino 0-1
195 Luke Prewitt 0-1
Junior varsity results
Weight Name Result
120 Jase Young 1-0
126 Dylan Blades 1-0
182 Brandt Jones 0-1