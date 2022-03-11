Lady Spartans win first game

The Salida High School Lady Spartans soccer team started the season on a cold, windy Thursday at home but quickly dominated the Del Norte Lady Tigers with three goals in the first four minutes and a 10-0 win overall.
“They came out very aggressive today, really charged the ball,” coach Todd Bright said. “If we can do that against better teams, I think we will push them back a step.”
Seven girls split the 10 goals, but Bright said what was great was that four of those girls had never scored before.
Sophomore Julz Anch scored the first three goals for the Lady Spartans, the first in the first two minutes of the game and the next two within minutes of the first.
“Julz is going to score a lot of goals for us, but it was great to see her start off so strong,” Bright said. “The first one, the (Del Norte) goalkeeper just kicked it right to her. On the next two Julz and (sophomore) Eva (Capozza) just cut through them like a hot knife through butter.”
Capozza scored the next two goals, 14 and 16 minutes into the game, to put Salida up 5-0.
Freshman Izzy Hughes scored the sixth goal. Bright said she had a lot of experience playing club ball with the other girls growing up and is a strong addition to the team.
Junior Elise Bosanko scored the seventh goal, followed by sophomore Aaliyah McGovern for the eighth and freshman Elle Farnsworth with the ninth before the end of the first half.
By that time the Lady Spartans were playing only eight players on the field to Del Norte’s 11.
“Elle has got some nice skills,” Bright said. “I’m excited to see how well she plays this year.”
About five minutes into the second half, junior Alex Hebert scored the team’s 10th goal, and the game was called on the mercy rule.
The Lady Spartans will be back on their home pitch at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against the Lady Pirates of Pagosa Springs.