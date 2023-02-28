The Salida High School boys’ basketball accomplished a goal they’ve had for a while, coach Adam Christensen said, as they won the district championship by defeating the Vanguard Coursers 58-42 Saturday in Florence.

The Coursers came in with a 19-3 record, and Christensen said he expected a tough game. “It’s hard to beat a good team twice in the same season.” The Spartans won their last game against Vanguard 84-69.