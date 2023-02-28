The Salida High School boys’ basketball accomplished a goal they’ve had for a while, coach Adam Christensen said, as they won the district championship by defeating the Vanguard Coursers 58-42 Saturday in Florence.
The Coursers came in with a 19-3 record, and Christensen said he expected a tough game. “It’s hard to beat a good team twice in the same season.” The Spartans won their last game against Vanguard 84-69.
In the first couple of minutes, neither team scored. Senior Tristan Jackson made the first field goal and led the Spartans on an 8-point scoring streak. Vanguard scored several 3-pointers in the last few minutes, to trail 12-10 at the end of the quarter.
In the second quarter the Coursers came out with an onslaught of downtown shots, 7 in the first half. The Spartans were behind 23-17 at halftime, an all-season low.
The Spartans emerged from halftime with renewed energy, going on a 9-point scoring streak, outrunning the Coursers and continuing to make ground.
The Coursers tried to take Jackson out of the post, and the Spartans responded by putting Jackson on the perimeter, which took the Coursers a while to figure out, Christensen said, allowing senior Nate Yeakley to make several shots in the third quarter. Salida entered the fourth leading 41-27.
With Salida back in their groove, Vanguard kept pace throughout most of the last quarter but could not catch up. In the last two minutes, Yeakley made a layup, Jackson did a windmill dunk, and junior Ashton Walker scored in the last nine seconds.
Jackson scored 19 points, Yeakley 13, senior Chase Diesslin 16, junior Daniel Edgington 4, senior Aiden Hadley 2, sophomore Kason Westphal 2 and junior Ashton Walker 2. The win puts Salida at 21-1 overall.
“All five starters took it upon themselves in the third quarter and did exactly what we talked about,” Christensen said. The team did a good job staying mentally tough under pressure, he said.
In the first round of the 3A state championships, the No. 2-seeded Spartans will play the No. 31 Montezuma-Cortez Panthers at 6 p.m. Friday at home.
If they win that game, they will play either No. 15 Bishop Machebeuf or No. 18 Brush on Saturday.