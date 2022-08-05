Noah Dorman, 13, of Salida placed second July 30 in the International Freeskiers and Snowboarders Association Junior Freeride competition in La Parva, Chile.
“It was an honor to compete in Chile,” Dorman said. “Getting to snowboard in the Andes was really cool. Everyone at La Parva was so welcoming to our team. I am excited to go back.”
A member of Team Monarch’s competitive freeride team, Dorman competes in the 12-14 age bracket in big mountain snowboarding.
He joined three freeride snowboarders from Team Summit as the first junior competitors to travel to South America for international competition in the new IFSA Sudamerica series. Points earned from this event count toward each athlete’s ranking for the 2023 North American Championships (NorAms).
In April Dorman became the first athlete from Team Monarch’s Freeride Competition Team to be invited to the North American Junior Freeride Championship in Big Sky, Montana.
Dorman took seventh place at the competition and ended his rookie season ranked third in the Rocky Mountain Region and ninth in North America by points.
“I was honored to be able to represent my home mountain at NorAms and am so excited to compete in Chile,” Dorman said. “I want to thank my teammates, my awesome coach Derek Scott and my family for helping me get here. Derek has been an amazing coach to me all year, and I couldn’t have made it here without him.
“I also want to thank coach Adam (Jones, of Frisco) and coach James (Lowell, of Salida). They made my first international competition possible and were amazing to train and compete with.”
A freeride, or big mountain competition, consists of a designated starting point and finish corral, with open terrain between the two points. Athletes decide on their own path from the start to the finish and are judged on their choice of path, control, fluidity, technique and style.