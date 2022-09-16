Keep driving—the Salida High School boys’ golf team has been doing just that, inspired by each other’s competitiveness.
With their season soon coming to a close, they are looking forward to going to regionals to showcase their skills.
Win or lose, the team is always encouraging each other. “Even after a bad game we’re laughing and having fun,” senior Aiden Hadley said. “Everyone pushes each other, and the competition makes everyone better,” junior Jackson Ewing said.
For some, such as senior Brandon Pursell, being part of the golf team is a welcome outlet for a junior golfer. “You get to see a lot of courses,” he said.
For him, golf is a getaway from all of his other work. Especially during the height of the pandemic, golf was one of the few things that didn’t shut down, he said.
Pursell described himself as being more reclusive than other team members, but he still sees all of them as good friends.
“Keep driving – that’s what coach is always telling us,” senior Eric O’Conner said. “Don’t let one bad hole get in your head. We want to win for him (coach Gardunio) and not just for ourselves.”
The coaches this year take the time to help individuals, Ewing said, a sentiment others agreed with. It can be challenging to stay level-headed when you make mistakes, he said, but it helps to find the positive in every hole.
O’Conner said he feels the team’s energy has been slowing down as the season’s end approaches, and everyone needs to be on board to revive it. “We all contribute to the whole, and we all learn from each other.”
O’Conner caught the golf bug last summer and now can’t get enough of it, he said. Being a part of the team means the world to him, he said.
His favorite tournament so far has been the first Tri-Peaks League tournament at Hollydot Golf Course. Despite having a slow start with 8 over par through nine holes, Gardunio told him to put his head down and start driving, which he did, finishing third overall.
“When you par a ball, there’s no better feeling than that,” Hadley said. “Varsity tournaments are a different kind of energy.”
Hadley said he intends to continue playing after high school and is hoping to obtain a scholarship for a Division 1 or Division 2 school. There’s nothing like being a part of this team, however. “It means the world to me,” he said, echoing O’Conner’s words.
Having lost no seniors last year, the golf team has only grown in size. The team’s greatest strength is their depth in grade levels, senior Brandon Pursell said. “Our top three have been playing since freshman year, and there are people to take their place next year.”
The biggest difference between this season and last season is the team’s improved scores, Hadley said. “It’s a hard game, but something about it just keeps you going.”