The last time the Salida High School football team faced the Rye Thunderbolts was 2015, when Rye beat the Spartans at home, but this year the tables turned as the Spartans beat the Thunderbolts 24-14 Friday for their first win of the season and their first on the road since 2018.

The win put Salida at 1-2. Rye, a 1A school, starts their season 1-1.