The Salida High School boys basketball team took down Lamar Saturday, 67-55.
The Spartans took a 36-15 led into halftime and maintained a 20-point lead for most of the second half.
“Over all it was a good win,” said head coach Donnie Kaess. “Jonah Ellis and Aaron Morgan both had great games.”
The two guards led Salida in scoring. Ellis knocked down three 3-pointers and led the team with 13 points. Morgan, meanwhile, made every shot he took Saturday and finished with 10 points. Morgan sunk a pull-up jumper to start the game and then added two 3s and another field goal.
Damon Redfeather, Max Ferguson and Zach Yeakley also hit 3-pointers in the contest. Ferguson finished with 9 points, Redfeather had 7, Myles Godina, Leif Gislason and Tristan Jackson both scored 6 while Yeakley and Elijah Roberts both added 5 apiece.
Gislason also pulled down 12 rebounds, including 10 defensive rebounds. Jackson had nine rebounds and Godina had six.
Ellis’ first 3 gave Salida 5-4 lead.Lamar score next to take the lead back, but Salida then went on a 13-2 run and never trailed again.
Lamar got within 6 points of Salida in the second, but the Spartans responded with a 13-0 run that helped them take a 21-lead into halftime.
“The first half was awesome,” Kaess said, “but we struggled with turnovers and fouls in the second half. (That’s) something we are going to have to get better at if we are going to compete down the stretch: playing a complete game.”
Salida, however, still led 51-33 after three quarters and 57-37 midway through the fourth.
With the win, Salida improved to 6-2 overall and 5-2 in the 3A Tri-Peaks while Lamar slipped to 2-4, 0-4.
The Spartans will play three times this week, beginning today at Woodland Park (4-4, 3-3).
Salida will host Colorado Springs Christian (5-2, 4-2) at 8 p.m. Thursday.
The Spartans will then close the busy week out at La Junta (3-5, 3-3) Saturday.
Salida is currently third in the Tri-Peaks standings behind the two squads it lost to: Manitou Springs (9-0, 7-0) and St. Mary’s (8-0, 6-0).