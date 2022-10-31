The Spartan cross-country team gave it their all at their state meet at the Norris Penrose Event Center Saturday, with both teams finishing 7th.
“One of the things I truly love about cross country is if you aren’t satisfied with how things turned out at a race or during your season, you have the power to set about making changes to alter your direction,” coach Kenny Wilcox said.
With a track that included nearly 200 feet of elevation gain, a hairpin turn, and two bottlenecks, one less than 60 seconds into the course, the state course reminded the Lady Spartans of their motto, “We do hard things.”
The Lady Spartans came at the race with high poise in the first half and in attack mode the second, allowing them to gain ground on teams at the finish.
After the first mile, they were in 10th, and by the second they had moved up to 7th. In the end, they were only 31 points from placing third.
Senior Quinn Smith led the team, but after senior Alex Hebert crossed the line, the rest of the team followed in the next 11 seconds.
Smith finished with a time of 18 minutes and 36 seconds, placing 4th overall and earning first team all-state recognition. Additionally, her score was the highest finish by a Lady Spartan since 2013, and would have been fast enough to win the state meet in 2020 and 2021, Wilcox said.
Hebert, with freshman Nora Paschall and sophomores River Thompson and Emerson Reed were together a group to be reckoned with, and had each run six seconds faster, the Spartans would have gone from seventh to fourth, and a few points from third place, Wilcox said. Hebert placed 53rd with a time of 21:12.
There were only two teams, The Classical Academy, and Holy Family, which had all seven racers finish before Salida.
“When I look back on Alex’s time with us in Salida Cross Country, I’m blown away by her remarkable level of consistency,” Wilcox said.
Senior Lane Baker made a Colorado personal record with a time of 21:51, placing 78th.
Alamosa won the championship with 57 points, and Isabel Allori from Liberty Common took the individual title with a time of 17:10, the second fastest time of the day including both genders.
The Spartan men went in with a moon-shooting attitude and a goal of placing third.
Senior Izayah Baxter had the personal goal of besting Isaac Higareda, the 3A Region 2 champion, and was on his heels a kilometer in, finishing ahead by two seconds with a time of 16:15 to take 6th.
Baxter is now the fastest Spartan to ever cover the current state course. As a freshman, Baxter barely made the regional team, and before this year, had never run under 17 minutes for the 5k. As a senior, he has six runs in the 16’s, Wilcox said.
As a team, the Spartans were pacing in 11th place a mile in; by mile two they had moved into tenth.
In the end, the team had worked its way into seventh, behind Prospect Ridge and Estes Park.
“All of our guys held or gained ground on their competition from mile two to the finish line,” Wilcox said.
Sophomore Brennan King knocked off the most time by nine places.
Senior Logan Merriam didn’t run at the state meet in 2021, and has knocked off 2:33 from his 2020 score. “I think he’s just getting started,” Wilcox said.
The state championship went to The Classical Academy with 47 points, also producing the individual champion, Chandler Wilburn who had a time of 15:46.
Of the seven Spartan men racing, four are sophomores, and Jack Landry is the lone junior. Wilcox expressed optimism regarding next season and wonders how much the group will have improved by next fall.