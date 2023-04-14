The Salida High School girls’ golf team placed third at the Cañon City Invitational, playing 19 other schools, mostly 4A, and carding a 260 Thursday at Four Mile Ranch Golf Club.
Cheyenne Mountain and Air Academy, both 4A schools, took first and second, with 241 and 244.
Coach Tami Smith said while the weather wasn’t bad, the course wasn’t the best, and it had a lot of hills.
“I’m so proud of how they kept it together after a very long day,” Smith said. “There was a lot of walking up and down hills, and they just weren’t used to it.”
Sophomore Kyndra Johnson took third place individually, shooting a 76.
Seniors Ava Schroeder of Cheyenne Mountain and Kya Shatzer of Air Academy took first and second, with a 69 and a 73.
“Kyndra hit an eagle and a birdie about halfway through, putting her under par, which was great,” Smith said. “She had a few three-putts, which pushed her four over par overall, but I’m still very proud of how she played today.”
An eagle is two strokes under par on an individual hole, while a birdie is one stroke under.
Sophomore Kaelin Martellaro shot a personal best, breaking 90 for the first time with an 88, which put her in a tie for 12th place.
“Kaelin was laser-focused, right from the start,” Smith said. “Her game really came together today.”
Junior Adyson Hadley knocked in a 96 for 24th place.
“This was a personal best by Adyson,” Smith said. “She had several pars on a difficult course, which was great.”
Sophomore Emma Trollip earned her “birdie pin” Thursday, finishing in a tie for 42nd with a 106.
“Emma hit a birdie early on, which really pumped her up,” Smith said. “I give the girls little bird pins when they make their first birdie, and she was so proud to put it on her golf bag.”
The girls will hit the links again Monday at their first Tri-Peaks League tournament, to be played in La Junta.
The Lady Spartans will host their home tournament April 27 at the Salida Golf Club.