The Salida High School girls’ basketball team defeated the Woodland Park Lady Panthers 54-28 at home Saturday to secure a spot in the district tournament.
Salida is the eighth seed going into quarterfinals. The team jumped out to an early 13-3 lead against Woodland Park and used the momentum from their hot start to cruise to the victory.
“It was good,” said coach Keith Wyatt. “It was one of the more complete games we played all year.”
He said the team used a different defensive game plan against Woodland Park than in their previous meeting. The adjustments allowed Salida to hold the Lady Panthers well under the 43 points they scored in their first meeting against the Lady Spartans.
Junior Isabeau Kaess led the team with 13 points and shot 71 percent from the field. She had three 3-pointers for the Lady Spartans. “Isa had a really good game,” Wyatt said. “She moved to starting point guard with Ari being out injured.” Ari Howell, a senior, is likely to miss the rest of the season after suffering an injury earlier this month.
Wyatt said, “(Senior) Ally Post came off the bench and played really well for us.” She had 5 points, all of which came from the free-throw line, and played good defense for Salida.
Junior Sarah Chick had a team-high 10 rebounds and 4 points. Freshman Trinity Bertolini had three assists and was the second-leading scorer for Salida with 9 points.
The Lady Spartans will play No. 1-seeded The Vanguard School today in Colorado Springs. Wyatt said, “We have been watching a lot of film.” He said the team will pick out what worked well and hopefully slow down the Lady Coursers’ strong offense. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
It will be a difficult match-up for the Lady Spartans. The Vanguard School is 14-3 overall this season and 12-0 in league play. The Lady Coursers beat Salida 55-27 in their previous meeting this year.