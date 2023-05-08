After a rocky double-overtime victory in Alamosa Thursday, 2-1, the Lady Spartan girls soccer team gave it their all in their game against the undefeated Manitou Springs Lady Mustangs, to lose 3-1, the closest game Manitou has had this season.

“I asked them before the game to leave it all out there and they did,” coach Heidi Slaymaker said of the game in Manitou Springs.