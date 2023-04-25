Track and field places 6th, 8th

The Salida High School track and field team, while lacking half its members, placed sixth with its boys’ team and eighth for girls at the High Altitude Challenge Friday in Alamosa.
Alamosa won for both boys and girls.
“It was a good meet for us,” coach Randy Kapushion said. “A little chilly, so not ideal, but very good training for us.” The team went out without complaining and did their best, he said.
“It’s tough to get good times at higher elevation,” Kapushion said, but despite that, the team still set 12 personal records. The boys’ 100-meter group, sophomore Wyatt Farney, junior Brady Potts and freshman Edwin Fairman, all got personal records. Farney’s time was 11.81 seconds, Potts’ was 12.17 and Fairman’s 12.52.
Three discus throwers, sophomore Katherine Castro-Guzman, freshman Eliana Valdez and freshman Henry Horne also set personal records with respective distances of 64-0, 59-4 and 76-3.
Salida’s distance runners stayed home to practice. “It was kind of different not having our whole team there,” Kapushion said, but “it’s beneficial for them to do their last difficult training session this week.”