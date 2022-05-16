The Salida High School track and field team had 13 top-10 finishes at the Friday Night Lights Cyclone Invitational at Pueblo West High School. 47 schools competed at the meet; team awards were not given out.
Freshman Wyatt Farney ran the boys’ 400-meter in 52.95 seconds to earn second place in the event for the Spartans. Both boys’ short distance relay teams earned top 10 placements as well. The 4x100-meter finished in ninth and the 4x200-meter placed fifth.
The Spartans also continued to do well at longer distances. Senior Kuper Banghart and freshman Ezekiel Wilcox finished fourth and fifth in the 3,200-meter after notching times just above 10 minutes. Senior Hollister Beddingfield earned a sixth place finish in the 1600-meter after running a 4:34.45
Simon Bertolino, a junior, won seventh in the 110-meter hurdles and 10th in the high jump.
Despite the program just adding pole vaulting earlier this season, Salida had multiple contestants perform well at it Friday.
Connor McConathy, a sophomore, placed eighth in the boys’ pole vault, while Seda Condell, a senior, finished sixth on the girls’ side. She won 10th in the triple jump as well.
Quinn Smith, a junior, had another good run in the girls’ 800-meter, finishing fourth with a time of 2:21.71.
Salida’s final competition of the season will be the state tournament at the Jefferson County Stadium. The competition starts Thursday and runs through Saturday.