The Salida High School track and field team kicked off its state competition Thursday at Jefferson County Stadium in Lakewood.
Senior Elijah Wilcox entered the 3,200-meter final Thursday evening as the No. 1 seed. He started the race in a close battle with other runners before moving into second place after the sixth lap, chasing Eaton junior Logan Gullett, who had a four-second lead. Wilcox settled into second place heading into the final lap, but he was unable to make up the ground, dropping to fifth place with a time of 1 minute, 24.677 seconds on his final lap and 9:58.77 for the race. Gullett won with a time of 9:38.26.
Senior Kuper Banghart also competed in the 3,200 final and finished 15th with a time of 10:42.39.
The boys’ 4x800 relay team, consisting of Wilcox, Banghart, freshman Ezekiel Wilcox and senior Hollister Beddingfield, finished sixth in finals with a time of 8:19.66. The boys were 0.02 second shy of beating Lutheran High School and placing in the top five. Frontier Academy won the event with a time of 8:11.44.
Elijah Wilcox and Beddingfield will head back to the track later this weekend for the 1,600; Beddingfield is also competing in the 800.
The Salida boys’ team is currently tied for seventh place overall with 9 points; Frontier Academy is first with 25.5 points.
On the girls’ side, Salida’s 4x800 relay team placed 15th with a time of 10:48.46. Berthoud High School won with a time of 9:29.85.
In addition to running on the relay team, junior Quinn Smith competed in preliminaries for the 400 but failed to advance to finals in that event. She will compete in the 800 finals later in the weekend.
The state competition is expected to wrap up Saturday but could be postponed due to expected poor weather conditions.