The Salida High School girls’ golf team finished fifth with a score of 229 at the Hollydot Golf Course Friday in Colorado City.
Rye High School finished first at the tournament with a team score of 277, while Pueblo West took second and Manitou Springs was third.
Numerous Lady Spartans set personal bests at the tournament. Adyson Hadley, a sophomore, had the best score for the Spartans with a 96, a personal best for her.
Senior Mya Rollo scored a 103, which was a personal best and she birdied the 13th hole. Emma Trollip, a freshman, also set a personal best with a score of 104. Kaelin Martellaro, a freshman, finished with a score of 100.
Coach Tami Smith said the weather was good and that the course was in fantastic shape. She said Hollydot is currently planning for the regional tournament, which will take place on May 23.
“The girls just dominated the course,” said Smith. “They had a lot of fun.” She said they did particularly well playing the short game and making their putts Friday.
Salida’s next tournament is at the Cattails Golf Course in Alamosa. They will hit the greens again on Thursday.