The Salida High School Lady Spartans golf team hit the greens swinging hard Thursday and finished eighth in a field of 17 mostly 4A and 5A schools at the Cheyenne Mountain Invitational.
Freshman Kyndra Johnson, team co-captain, tied for fourth and took home the fifth-place medal after shooting a 78. She knocked down a birdie (1 under par) on the fifth hole and hit 11 pars in 18 holes.
“She was on fire today,” coach Tami Smith said. “She’s used to playing against some of the girls in the summer leagues. She went out and really played her game today.”
Freshman Kaelin Martellaro finished 52nd with a score of 119.
“Kaelin came out shooting hard,” Smith said. “She was a little shaky on her first hole, since this was her first tournament, but she played really well.”
Sophomore Adyson Hadley shot a 122 to finish tied for 56th, while sophomore Vanessa Christianson finished tied for 61st with a 124.
“While Adyson and Vanessa both have room for improvement, they did great picking up right where they left off last season. My biggest hope is that they have fun and keep working to shoot better. I’m so proud of all these girls and how they played today,” Smith said.
The team will head to Trinidad for their next tournament Tuesday, then to Walking Stick Golf Course on Wednesday for the Pueblo Central Invitational.