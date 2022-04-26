Salida falls victim to Pueblo Central

The Salida High School girls’ tennis team lost 4-3 to Pueblo Central Saturday in Pueblo.
The weather provided some trouble for the Lady Spartans; coach Josh Bechtel said it was the windiest conditions the team has played in all season.
Senior Maddie Anderson and junior Daisha Thompson won the No. 1 and 2 singles matches for Salida. Anderson narrowly prevailed over her opponent in a 6-4, 7-5 match while Thompson cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win.
In No. 3 singles, senior Brooke Bright lost 1-6, 0-6. Bechtel said she did not have her “A game” during the match.
Pueblo Central boasts numerous strong doubles teams, which gave the Lady Spartans some difficulties on the court. Both the Lady Wildcats’ No. 1 and No. 4 doubles teams are undefeated this season.
Salida seniors Vivian Volkmann and Lydia Tonneson lost the No. 1 match 0-6, 2-6, and seniors Elle Kriebel and Annie Hill lost 0-6, 3-6 in the No. 4 match. Both teams improved as the match went on, which Bechtel said is a positive sign for the Lady Spartans going forward.
At No. 2 doubles, senior Maya Hughes and junior Skyler Margos faced another tough Pueblo Central team that was 6-1 this season going into Saturday’s match. They lost 1-6, 3-6.
Junior Lane Baker and freshman Caroline Wooddell earned Salida’s only doubles win of the weekend in the No. 3 match. They narrowly won the first set 6-4, before losing the second 5-7. In the ultimate set, they persevered 6-2. Bechtel said it was their best performance of the year.
Salida dropped to 4-5 overall and 2-2 in 3A Region 7. Bechtel said he is confident the team will rebound. They will face Pueblo Central again at regionals in two weeks, and he expects the team to peak then. The Lady Wildcats improved to 7-1 on the year.
Salida’s next match is at 1 p.m. today. It will be a multi-team meet involving Salida, Pueblo County and La Junta at Pueblo County High School.