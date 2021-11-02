The Salida High School Lady Spartans volleyball team finished their season Thursday with a loss in three sets to the St. Mary’s Lady Pirates, 9-25, 16-25, 23-25 in Colorado Springs.
“We started out pretty slow, but then we were able to put up a fight,” coach Haley Huffman said. “We did have the most blocks we have ever had in a game with eight, with (junior) Sarah Chick leading with three. Overall a good game and the girls had fun.”
On Saturday the team headed to Manitou Springs for a non-league tournament where they won one game and lost two, finishing sixth of eight teams.
“We were seeded six out of eight (going in),” Huffman said. “We ended up losing two and winning one, ending up sixth in the tournament, which is OK because that’s what we were going in anyway.”
Salida played Manitou Springs first, losing 9-25, 12-25.
“This wasn’t our best game, and we were definitely slow but we did have some good digs and a few aces,” Huffman said.
In their second game, the Lady Spartans played Arrupe Jesuit, winning 25-17, 25-12.
“We had a great serving game with 14 aces, with (senior) Caitlyn Smith leading with four,” Huffman said. “We also had 15 kills with Chick getting four. This was a good game and the girls had a lot of energy and communication.”
In the third game, Salida faced Strasburg and lost in two sets, 11-25, 15-25.
“We definitely struggled in serve receive on this game and with our own serving,” Huffman said “We did have 13 digs with Smith leading with six.
“Overall it’s been a great season. There were challenges for sure, but we were able to overcome those and come together as a team and family.
“My seniors were some of the most dedicated athletes I have had, so I am very proud of them.
“Our C team only lost two games the entire season and the junior varsity did really good as well.
“A big thank you to my assistant coaches Kelsie Carr and Angie Deleo because nothing that I do would be possible without them.”