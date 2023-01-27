Pirates plunder Lady Spartan cagers

Salida High School junior Adyson Hadley dribbles the basketball across the court shadowed by a St. Mary’s Lady Pirate Tuesday at home. The Lady Pirates won 52-29.

 

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

The St. Mary’s High School Lady Pirates plundered the Salida High School Lady Spartans basketball team 52-29 Tuesday at home. 

Salida senior Sarah Chick got the tip-off and junior Makiah Parris made the first basket 20 seconds in. 