Pirates plunder Lady Spartan cagers

The St. Mary’s High School Lady Pirates plundered the Salida High School Lady Spartans basketball team 52-29 Tuesday at home.
Salida senior Sarah Chick got the tip-off and junior Makiah Parris made the first basket 20 seconds in.
The Lady Spartans held off the Lady Pirates for the next minute before St. Mary’s made a 3-pointer.
Freshman Braeden Johnson scored for the Spartans at 6:08, but it would be several minutes before the team scored again, while the Lady Pirates continued their advance.
Freshman Madelyn Johnson scored during the last 30 seconds of the first quarter, and Salida went into the second quarter down 20-6.
St. Mary’s did not loosen their hold in the second quarter, although Braeden Johnson made a 3-pointer at 2:50 and Chick scored in the last minute. The half ended with the Pirates leading 35-13.
“It was one of the worst halves we’ve played this season,” coach Keith Wyatt said. “We flushed that one.”
In the second half, he said the team competed more, with better spacing and offense.
Salida came out of halftime with renewed energy. Chick made a free throw a couple of minutes in, and at 5:50 freshman Kaija Saari made a layup, putting the score at 40-16.
The Spartans kept the Pirates’ scoring minimal in the following minutes, and Braeden Johnson made another shot behind the arc. In the last 15 seconds of the quarter, Parris scored, putting the teams at 45-21.
The fourth quarter saw action from Saari at 7:43, with Parris and Braeden Johnson scoring in the final minutes. St. Mary’s scored in the last five seconds to make the final score 52-29.
“Our team definitely wasn’t doing up to our standards,” junior Adyson Hadley said after the game. “We pulled through in the last quarter though.”
Wyatt said Braeden Johnson did well in the second half, and Madelyn Johnson gave good minutes. Hadley was more aggressive and driving more, he said. “We’ve got to be more focused.”
The team also needs a better game plan going in and rest, because several of the players had shin splints, he said.
Braeden Johnson made 12 points for the team, Parris had 6, Chick 5 and Saari four.
The loss puts the Lady Spartans at 5-7 overall and 3-4 in the Tri-Peaks League.