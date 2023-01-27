In their second slalom race of the season Jan. 20 at Eldora, the Lake County Lady Panthers of the Colorado High School Ski League placed consistently, taking fourth as a team.
The boys’ team faced some challenges that affected what might have been good times otherwise and came in seventh.
The cool temperatures but forgiving snow conditions brought on a mixed bag of results, coach Danielle Ryan said.
Salida High School senior Rowynn Slivka, after a 12th-place finish in the first run, picked up the pace in the second to earn eighth place and seventh overall.
Skimeister Keira King, a junior, came in 25th overall with a time of 1:59.02. SHS senior Lily Leddington was seconds behind her with an overall time of 2:01.18, placing 26th.
Sophomore Laya Foley finished 32nd, freshman Annie McFee 35th, sophomore Susie Bullock 39th, freshman Rinnen Borton 43rd and junior Clara Kirr 46th. Junior Avery Milne finished 33rd in the first run but crashed in the second, faltering in a tricky gate combination.
The boys’ team, though less consistent, also made progress, led by sophomore Raymond Harvey, finishing 37th overall. SHS freshman Luke Regan, in his first high school slalom race, placed 40th overall. Freshman Jake Cairns crashed during what might have been a nicely timed second run after an 18th-place first run.
Junior Troy Baker had an excellent first run, Ryan said, until he straddled a gate near the finish. In his second run he finished 38th at 1:02.53.
Team points were scored by the top three finishers in their two combined runs, which put the boys in last due to having only half their results.
“We had some ups and downs this week,” Ryan said. “Much of the team is enjoying a lot of consistency, which is great in a year with light training opportunities.” Others, she said, are learning to ski faster, but the team is still working on carrying that speed through to the finish of both runs.
The team will next race in giant slalom today at Ski Cooper in Leadville.