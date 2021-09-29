Coach Ben Oswald may have said it best when he said, “We played a great game, we played well enough to win, but the breaks just didn’t go our way,” after the boys’ soccer teams 2-0 loss to Crested Butte Titans Tuesday.
The Spartans are now 1-8 overall and 0-0 in 3A Tri-Peaks league play. The Titans are 11-0 this season, and 5-0 in the 2A Intermountain league.
Oswald said that game, which was held in Crested Butte, was a very back-and-forth competition, with the teams going into half-time 0-0.
“We controlled the first half of the game, but we couldn’t get anything into the net,” Oswald said. “We had some good shots, even put one off the crossbar, but couldn’t get it in.”
The Titans scored about 10 minutes into the second half, on a stolen pass, Oswald said, and their second goal was a header to the front of the goal, then a kick over the keeper’s head.
“I didn’t think we were out of it until we got down to about two minutes left,” Oswald said. “The boys fought the entire time, we just didn’t get any breaks.”
Oswald said the team continues to deal with the challenge of a lack of depth at their bench, and lack of playing experience with his younger players.
Seniors Riggs Gorby and Kaiden Veatch were named Men of the Match.
“They really worked their butts off,” Oswald said. “We were really pressing as much as we could and these guys really stepped up. Everyone played a great game.”
The Spartans return to the pitch Thursday, facing off against Colorado Springs Christian Schools Lions (1-7, 0-0) for their first league game.
Oswald said that CSCS isn’t the team they’ve been in years past, and the Spartans are hungry for another win.
“Now is the time we really have to step up, as we are entering the league play period of our season,” Oswald said. “League play is very important, but I know we’re up for the fight.”