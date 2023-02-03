The Salida High School girls’ basketball team destroyed the James Irwin Lady Jaguars Wednesday on the road, winning 68-3.
The Lady Jaguars came into the game at 2-10 overall, 1-7 in Tri-Peaks League play. After the win, the Lady Spartans are 7-8 overall, 5-5 in league.
The Lady Spartans started strong with a 3-pointer from freshman Braeden Johnson a minute in. Johnson made a couple more downtown shots in the quarter, and aided by baskets from senior Sarah Chick and freshman Kaija Saari, the team went into the second quarter up 22-0.
“The first quarter started out really strong,” coach Keith Wyatt said. “It was good to get some other people in later.”
The second quarter saw much of the same pattern as the first, with Chick scoring a couple of times soon into the quarter. The Jaguars finally entered the game with a free throw around a minute in, but the Spartans kept them from any field goals. Three minutes in, sophomore Trinity Bertolino made a 3-pointer. The Spartans continued advancing and went into halftime ahead 39-1.
Johnson made a series of 2-pointers in the third quarter while James Irwin was still trying to find ground. Freshman Madelyn Johnson also made a couple of baskets, and Bertolino made another from behind the arc in the last few seconds. Fourth quarter started with Salida leading 60-1.
The Jaguars finally made a field goal a minute into the last quarter, scored by freshman Jessi Huber. The Lady Spartans largely slowed their offensive pace in the fourth but scored a few points. Junior Adyson Hadley made a layup at 1:36 and the clock ran down, ending the game 68-3.
“Our hustle and energy wasn’t good at the time, but we were hoping for this result,” Wyatt said. “We wanted to play up to our standards.” The team did well in trapping and pressure on defense, he said.
Braeden Johnson made 25 points for the team, and Chick scored 10.
The team has a big home game against the Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy Lady Stallions at 6 p.m. Friday, for which they need to work on zone offense and handling pressure, Wyatt said. “We feel good about it.” Banning Lewis, 7-7 overall and 3-6 in league, is a couple of places behind Salida, Wyatt said, and should provide a good challenge.